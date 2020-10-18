Thirteen arrests were made during a street-level "John" prostitution operation in San Bernardino on Oct. 14, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The operation was part of an ongoing effort, through heavy presence and enforcement, to suppress human trafficking and prostitution in San Bernardino. This detail was executed by targeting purchasers, “Johns,” attempting to solicit prostitutes.
Officers arrested 11 suspects for violation of solicitation for prostitution and two additional suspects for violation of loitering with intent to commit prostitution.
In addition, six vehicles were impounded and one firearm was recovered during the operation.
"Community involvement plays an integral part in the fight against human trafficking and law enforcement appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public," the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release. "Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino Police Department's Vice Team can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by email at vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave the information at www.wetip.com."
