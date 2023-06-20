Thirteen persons were arrested during the week of June 10-16 as part of the ongoing crime suppression program known as Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
During that seven-day period, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 17 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in Hesperia, Victorville, San Bernardino, Barstow, and Hemet.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts, investigators seized 25 firearms, two of which were ghost guns, and more than 16 and one-half pounds of narcotics.
Operation Consequences has been taking place for several months in the county.
