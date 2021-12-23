A total of 13 persons were arrested during a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Rialto on Dec. 17, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The checkpoint was held at 850 East Foothill Boulevard from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Five motorists were arrested on DUI charges and 64 citations were issued for various vehicle code violations, which resulted in more than 20 vehicles being towed.
Eight people were arrested on other criminal charges, including narcotic possession and street racing.
More than 30 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.
A total of 1,074 vehicles were contacted during the checkpoint.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.