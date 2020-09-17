A total of 13 persons were arrested during a street-level "John Prostitution Operation" in San Bernardino on Sept. 16, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
This detail was executed by targeting purchasers, “Johns,” attempting to solicit prostitutes.
During the operation, officers arrested seven suspects for solicitation for prostitution and six additional suspects for loitering with intent to commit prostitution, police said.
In addition, three vehicles were impounded and two firearms were recovered during the operation.
Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino Police Department's Vice Team can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by email at vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous
may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.