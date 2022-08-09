Thirteen residents were displaced by a two-alarm fire which damaged multiple apartments in San Bernardino on Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
No firefighters or residents were injured during the incident, which took place at 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 8th Street.
Firefighters arrived on-scene to find heavy smoke and fire showing from apartments on the second floor, and the fire then spread to the attic space.
Firefighters inside and on the roof worked to pinch the fire off and were successful in keeping the fire to four units and the attic space. More than a dozen units were saved. All searches of the apartment units came up negative. The fire was knocked down in 30 minutes.
The Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced with temporary housing.
The fire remains under investigation.
