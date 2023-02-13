Authorities arrested 30 suspects on felony charges during the week of Feb. 4-10 as part of “Operation Consequences,” an ongoing crackdown on illegal guns and drugs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
During the one-week period, investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations, 28 search warrants were served in Yucaipa, Redlands, Colton, Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley, Victorville, Adelanto, and San Bernardino.
Investigators seized 37 firearms, 11 of which were unserialized (“ghost guns”) during the week.
In addition, investigators located and seized more than 66 pounds of illegal narcotics, including processed marijuana, concentrated cannabis, methamphetamine, and heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.