Thirty suspects were arrested on felony charges during a gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The multi-agency SMASH (San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums) operation included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station, as well as officers from several different agencies including the Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Fontana School Police, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments. In total, more than 80 officers converged in San Bernardino to assist with this operation.
According to Police Chief Darren Goodman, the sweep was in response to increasing criminal gang activity in the city of San Bernardino.
"Recently, a beautiful, innocent, 8-year-old girl was shot in the face by gang members as she played in front of her home," said Goodman.
Several murders in the city have been gang related.
As a result of the sweep, officers made 30 felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests and recovered 16 firearms, three ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of cocaine, and a large amount of PCP.
Officers also recovered two stolen vehicles.
"I refuse to allow gang members or other violent criminals to operate with impunity in San Bernardino," said Goodman.
Additional crime suppression sweeps like this one are planned in the future.
