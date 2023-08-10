Thousands of dollars worth of fragrances were stolen from a store in Redlands during two separate incidents in the past week, according to the Redlands Police Department.
• The first theft occurred on the evening of Aug. 7 at Ulta, 27461 San Bernardino Avenue. Two women and a man entered the business and stole about $8,000 worth of fragrances. The suspects escaped in a silver Mercedes Benz.
• The second theft took place on the afternoon of Aug. 9, when two teenage girls stole more than $1,800 in fragrances at the same store. However, police located the suspects on San Bernardino Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The girls were arrested, and all of the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.
