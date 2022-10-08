A three-alarm fire damaged an office building in San Bernardino on Oct. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
There were no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians.
At 2:55 p.m., crews were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of North D Street. Numerous 911 callers also said that smoke was showing from the third story of a commercial occupancy, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Firefighters engaged in an aggressive interior attack, working to limit the fire’s spread and search for any potential victims. A south wind fanned the flames, which concerned crews as the fire pushed north through the large office building. Multiple truck companies worked on the roof, working to improve interior conditions and keep the fire from spreading throughout the 44,000 square-foot building.
Ultimately the fire was knocked down in about an hour.
Once the fire was stopped, firefighters transitioned to overhaul and salvage operations, working to limit further water or smoke damage. Firefighters were successful in keeping the blaze from spreading to a small portion of the third floor, adjacent floors and nearby buildings.
All searches of the building were negative.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.