Three men and two women were identified as allegedly being involved in two armed robberies in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities have arrested Peter Arthur Lopez, a 29-year-old resident of San Bernardino; Vanessa Lisette Gutierrez, a 25-year-old transient of San Bernardino; Gregory Mosqueda Lopez, a 36-year-old transient of San Bernardino; and Richard Espinoza, a 30-year-old resident of San Bernardino.
Another suspect, Juana Elizabeth Sevilla, a 38-year-old resident of San Bernardino, is still outstanding, and a sixth suspect has not been identified.
Members of the Highland Police Station Detective/MET Bureau have been investigating the robberies since last December.
The robberies occurred at the same business in the 7200 block of Sterling Avenue on Dec. 9 and 16.
On Dec. 20, Peter Lopez was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center for his alleged involvement in the crime spree by members of the San Bernardino County Gang Intelligence Team, and he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. In addition, investigators discovered that Lopez was also allegedly involved in another armed robbery in Yucaipa on Dec. 10.
On Jan. 8, Gregory Lopez was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime spree and later released. Then on Jan. 25, he was rearrested by a Central Station deputy and booked into the Central Detention Center after he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and suspected narcotics during a traffic stop.
On Jan. 18, Gutierrez was arrested by members of the San Bernardino County Probation Department and booked into the Central Detention Center for her alleged involvement in the crime spree.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Espinoza was already in custody at West Valley Detention Center. He was arrested on Jan. 21 by members of the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, and the firearm used during the commission of the robbery was allegedly discarded from the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact detectives the Highland Police Station at (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
