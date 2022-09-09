Three men were arrested after guns were found in their vehicle following a crash in Redlands on Sept. 6, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Early in the morning, an officer observed a Nissan Sentra driving recklessly in the area of Citrus Avenue and Redlands Boulevard. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver west on Redlands Boulevard.
As he attempted to turn north onto Tennessee Street, the driver crashed into the median and disabled his vehicle. The driver and two passengers were taken into custody.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located four loaded semi-automatic firearms, including three unserialized “ghost guns,” one of which was modified to fire fully automatic. Several of the firearms also had high capacity, extended magazines. Officers also located multiple spent casings inside the vehicle.
Prior to this pursuit, the Redlands P.D. had responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Reservoir Road and Devonshire Drive. There were no reports of people or property hit. Dispatchers were able to confirm through surveillance cameras that the suspect vehicle had been in the neighborhood at the same time as reports of shots fired.
All three men were arrested on multiple weapons violations, including several felonies.
