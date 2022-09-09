Three men were arrested for allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in Colton on Sept. 6, according to the Colton Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. at 1490 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue. Police were told that several adult males came into businesses armed with a gun and demanded items.
The suspects fled the location with an underdetermined amount of money and items.
Detectives were able to identify the suspects, and on Sept. 7, multiple search warrants were served at a location in Colton and Rialto.
During the search warrants, police located Ruben Hernandez, 22, of Colton; Joe Acevedo, 39, of Colton; and Richard Navarro, 22, of Rialto. Evidence was recovered related to the robbery, police said. All three suspects were booked into the San Bernardino County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.