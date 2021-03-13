Three men have been arrested in connection with a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On March 12 at about 1:42 p.m., a patrol officer on a special traffic enforcement detail attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver fled and was later found with the vehicle. Officers found the vehicle to be a sub-plated stolen vehicle.
During a protective sweep of the location at 1154 N. Barton Street, officers located about 150 stolen catalytic converters at the residence.
Detectives prepared and served a search warrant at the location to recover the stolen property, which included the recovery of tools used for cutting metal, numerous cell phones, and more than $180,000 in cash.
The three suspects are believed to be involved in a large-scale catalytic theft ring and were booked into a San Bernardino County Detention Center for multiple felony charges. They were identified as Isaac Anthony Guerra, Julio Villalta-Maravilla, and Anthony Andrade, all three of whom are San Bernardino residents in their 20s.
The investigation is ongoing.
