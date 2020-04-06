Three additional firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of active coronavirus cases to five, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Fire Department on April 6.
The newly affected firefighters are from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and Daggett Fire Department.
In response to a confirmed exposure and with the onset of symptoms, these firefighters entered self-isolation.
Several days ago, the announcement was made that the first two firefighters were exposed and tested positive for COVID-19.
None of the five affected have required hospitalization for their symptoms. They remain in isolation under the supervision of
healthcare professionals and are expected to fully recover.
In addition to developing a testing plan, the San Bernardino County All-Hazard Regional Incident Management Team (IMT) has also identified a return-to-work flow path for firefighters who have previously tested positive, said Public Information Officer Steve Tracy.
"Once a firefighter has fully recovered from symptoms, procedures have been put in effect to safely return personnel to the workplace. This ensures, to the greatest extent possible, that first responders are not contributing to the spread of this virus," Tracy said.
"The IMT has been planning for the last several weeks for the possibility of exposure and infection to the County’s first responders. The team’s regional plan is working well and ensures that fire, rescue, and EMS service delivery will not be interrupted regardless of jurisdiction. Fire and ambulance services within the County remain fully staffed and equipped to respond to all emergencies."
Exposure to COVID-19 among county firefighters and paramedics has remained low, Tracy said.
"This is due in large part to first responders having access to the proper PPE’s and the public’s adherence to the recommendations of the 911 operators to keep social distancing as emergency responders arrive on scene," he said.
Command and General staff of the IMT are working with the Public Health Department to determine the employees’ travels and interactions to help control further spread of the virus.
