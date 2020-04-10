The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has identified three additional employees who have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
All three employees are doing well and recovering, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release on April 9.
A deputy assigned to a patrol station as a detective had been off of work over the last two weeks with flu-like symptoms. Two professional staff employees, one assigned to corrections and one assigned to a patrol station in an administrative position, have also been off work with flu-like symptoms before getting tested.
"We continue to encourage all members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty," the Sheriff's Department said.
"We are currently investigating how and where the employees were exposed to the virus. Thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the involved employees’ work areas have been completed."
Out of respect for the confidentiality of those employees, no further details regarding their identity or medical treatment will be released, the Sheriff's Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.