Three pedestrians died after being hit by vehicles during separate incidents in San Bernardino County last week, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
• On June 12 at 3:14 a.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 3700 block of Pacific Street in San Bernardino. The pedestrian, 36-year-old Adrian Pablo Rojas of Highland, was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased in the intensive care unit at 7:58 a.m.
• On June 8 at about 8:39 p.m, a 60-year-old man was crossing North Arrowhead Avenue in the 300 block area and was struck by a vehicle. Emergency personnel arrived and the man was declared deceased at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of his family.
• On June 8 at 11:44 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the report of a man having been struck by a vehicle on the Interstate 10 Freeway near the Route 210 Freeway in Redlands. Upon arrival, Raymond Gonzalez, a 33-year-old resident of Redlands, was declared deceased at the scene.
