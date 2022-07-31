Three people were displaced by a fire which damaged two homes in Upland on July 31, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 3:52 a.m., crews were dispatched to a reported house on fire in the 200 block of South 2nd Avenue.
Firefighters quickly arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire showing from a single-story home with multiple structures immediately threatened. Arriving crews initiated a fire attack, working to suppress the fire and keeping it from spreading to adjacent occupancies. They found the blaze had spread to the next-door garage and a patio to the rear of the original fire occupancy, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Firefighters worked to limit the fire spread in both homes and patio, knocking the fire back in 30 minutes. Firefighters were successful in limiting fire growth in both exposures, saving the living space and main structure to the rear.
Searches of the home came up negative. Two cats were found inside the home and reunited with family. There were no injuries to either firefighters or residents.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation.
