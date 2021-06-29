Three people died and another person was injured in a traffic collision in Rialto on June 28, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 7:44 a.m., police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting the incident in the area of 2500 S. Riverside Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene and located a 2020 Nissan Altima occupied by a deceased female in the driver’s seat and three passengers, two of whom were also deceased and one seriously injured.
Two other vehicles were involved in the collision with no injuries to any of the occupants.
Paramedics from the Rialto Fire Department responded and transported the injured passenger to a local hospital.
Through roadway evidence and witness statements, investigators have determined that a Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on Riverside in the No. 1 lane south of the intersection at Santa Ana Avenue. The Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Riverside in the No. 1 lane at a high rate of speed approaching Santa Ana.
The Nissan Altima abruptly turned and clipped the rear end of the Dodge Ram. After impacting the Dodge Ram, the Nissan Altima veered left and crossed into the No. 1 lane of northbound Riverside of traffic, colliding head-on with a box truck.
The Rialto Police Department requests that anyone who may have information about this incident call the Traffic Bureau at (909) 421-4981. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932105892.
