Three people were shot and one of them died during an incident in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Nov. 7 at about 11:23 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Lankershim Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies located evidence that a shooting had occurred at the location.
Deputies received information that the victims, all of whom were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, had been transported to local area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
At about 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 8, one victim, Richard Anguiano, a 27-year-old Highland resident, was pronounced deceased.
Other victims were a man and a 16-year-old boy.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to conduct the investigation. No arrests have been made; no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Bruce Southworth, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
