Three people were shot during an incident at a hotel in Ontario on March 18, according to the Ontario Police Department.
At 4:33 p.m., police responded to the Best Ontario Inn at 1045 W. Mission Boulevard for a call of shots fired. Responding officers learned multiple subjects had fled from the location.
Officers also located three victims with gunshot wounds, who were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers searched the motel for a shooter and numerous subjects were detained to determine their level of involvement. No one is in custody at this time. The motive is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ontario P.D. at (909) 986-6711 or Detective Marszalek at (909) 408-1781. Information can be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.