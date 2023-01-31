Three people were murdered inside a house in Montclair on Jan. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 9:09 p.m., deputies from the Chino Hills Sheriff’s Station responded to a residence in the 4800 block of Ramona Avenue and discovered the three deceased persons who had been shot.
The victims were identified as 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez, 66-year-old George Ramirez, and 43-year-old David Renteria.
Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation. No further information was available for release, the Sheriff's Department said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.