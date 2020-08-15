Three persons were injured in a head-on traffic collision in Devore on Aug. 15, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Fire Department units were on scene to extricate persons involved in the two-vehicle collision, which occurred at Cajon Boulevard and Keenbrook Road, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
Both vehicles had major damage.
Two additional ground ambulances were requested for this incident, the Fire Department said.
The condition of the patients was not immediately known.
