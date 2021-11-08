Three persons were shot and another person was injured during a physical altercation during an incident at a tavern in Highland on Nov. 6, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 12:20 a.m., deputies from the Highland Station responded to the 3rd Street Tavern and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division were requested and were conducting the investigation. Five suspects were identified and arrested on charges which included shooting at an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon/not a firearm. Two of the suspects suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and another suffered injuries from a physical altercation during the incident. All three of the suspects received medical attention prior to being booked into jail.
The suspects were identified as James Dickson, 32, of San Bernardino; Andrew Walker, 35, of Grand Terrace; Raul Mendoza, 42, of San Bernardino; Douglas Fuentes, 24, of Moreno Valley; and John Madrigal, 23, of San Bernardino.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective I. Gosswiller, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.