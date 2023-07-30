Three persons died when a small plane crashed in Upland on July 30, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Just after 6:40 a.m., the Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Cable Airport, located at 1749 W. 13th Street. Additional callers stated that a plane had crashed into a hangar.
Firefighters arrived to find a light aircraft fully involved in fire with damage and an immediate exposure threat to a hangar and fuel truck located on the southwest end of the field. Crews brought the fire under control in just over 15 minutes, said Public Information Officer Eric Sherwin.
During the firefight, three occupants of the aircraft — a pilot and two passengers — were found deceased. They were not immediately identified. No other injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
The affected hangar, which sustained moderate damage, is used to support Ontario Police Department’s Aviation Unit. Crews were instrumental in saving the three helicopters housed at that location.
The investigation of the incident has been turned over to the Upland Police Department with notification to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, FAA and NTSB.
