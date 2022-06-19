A four-alarm fire burned multiple buildings and a pallet yard in San Bernardino on June 18, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
There was one minor injury to a firefighter, who was not transported by ambulance.
At 5:12 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the area of East Central and South Lugo, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a large pallet yard on fire with multiple exposures immediately threatened. Windy conditions and high heat quickly pushed the fire through the highly combustible pallet yard.
A second alarm was struck to bring additional manpower and equipment to the scene. A large amount of ember cast blew through the adjacent area causing additional spot fires, threatening multiple city blocks.
The pallet fire continued to grow through the large stacks of pallets, with firefighters battling high radiant heat. Arriving crews utilized hand lines and aerial master streams to suppress the fire, working to keep it in the pallet yard footprint.
A third alarm was requested to bring additional firefighters to the location. The immediate area was evacuated due to the threat, and power was shut off to ensure firefighters were safe to operate.
Still, the intense blaze spread to multiple buildings adjacent to the pallet yard. At the height of the fire, more than 70 personnel were on-scene. A large column of smoke was very visible from throughout the valley and mountain areas.
A San Bernardino County Fire bulldozer and heavy equipment team was also requested to assist with dismantling the large piles and moving pallets from the fire's path. Due to the blaze impacting multiple buildings with unknown contents, a Hazardous Materials team also responded.
It took more than four hours to knock down the fire. Firefighters worked through the night working on any hot spots and completing mop-up.
Three structures were destroyed and two were damaged. A large number of pallets were also consumed by the fire. Firefighters were successful in keeping the fire from multiple large occupancies, businesses and adjacent vegetation. No damage estimates were immediately available.
The fire remains under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire and San Bernardino Police.
