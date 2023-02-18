The San Bernardino Police Department cracked down on a local criminal street gang and identified three suspects -- including two juveniles -- in separate murder cases, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 18.
The three incidents took place in October and November of last year, and detectives were able to move forward on the cases even though many witnesses were unwilling to provide information due to intimidation by the gang.
One of the murders took place at Lytle Creek Park, a popular location for families, police said.
The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office recently filed murder charges against the alleged gang members, including 34-year-old Matthew De La Garza, who was on parole for a previous murder charge.
Other suspects in the separate murders were a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.
"The San Bernardino Police Department is committed to our community and continually strives to make it a safer place through the pursuit of violent criminals and street gangs," the P.D. said on Facebook.
