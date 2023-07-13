Three suspects from Anaheim were arrested after they allegedly broke into a Rancho Cucamonga home while a boy was inside trying to hide from them, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 11 at 10:17 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department were requested to respond to a home in the 6000 block of Klusman Avenue for a burglary in progress. The reporting party stated three suspects broke into her residence while her juvenile son was inside, hiding.
The reporting party's son heard the suspects break a window, enter the residence, and walk past him in his hiding spot.
Deputies quickly arrived on scene and the three suspects jumped out of a rear window and ran from the location. Deputies set up a perimeter, checked on the welfare of the reporting party's son, and searched for the suspects.
During an exhaustive search, deputies located the suspects hiding between two nearby houses.
Nicolas Rios Guerra, 18, and Jhoan Salinas Parra, 19, were booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of robbery, burglary, and conspiracy. A 17-year-old male suspect was booked into juvenile hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.