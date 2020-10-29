Three suspects were arrested when authorities found four illegal indoor marijuana cultivations in Jurupa Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
After receiving complaints from residents, members of the Jurupa Valley Station's Special Enforcement Teams (SET) investigated and determined that properties located in the 11140 block of Dane Drive, 11500 block of Pansy Place, and 11690 and 11620 block of Daisy Court had been converted into large marijuana grows.
On Oct. 26 at 8 a.m., SET members served search warrants at the locations. Deputies recovered a total of about 3,725 marijuana plants and several pounds of processed marijuana.
Yijing Cheng, a 25-year-old resident of Jurupa Valley; Zhiyong Lai, a 26-year-old resident of Jurupa Valley; and Minhua Duan, a 55-year-old resident of Monterey Park, were arrested on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sales and electricity theft. Subsequently, they were booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center:
Jurupa Valley Code Enforcement and Southern California Edison responded to the location’s and they conducted their own separate investigations into various building and safety code violations.
