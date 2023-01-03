Three suspects were arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers were patrolling the area of E and 5th streets when they heard a single gunshot, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 3. Then they observed three male suspects standing next to three other subjects whom they robbed.
The suspects saw the officers and ran to a vehicle that was parked on the street. That vehicle was occupied by two females.
Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and detained them all. Officers located three loaded handguns on the floorboard, plus bullet casings.
During the interview with the victims, the officers learned that the suspects robbed them at gunpoint, fired a gunshot at the ground in front of them, and stole their cell phones. Officers located the bullet casing on the sidewalk and the victims' cell phones in the suspect's vehicle.
The suspects were all arrested on felony charges.
