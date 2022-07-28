Three suspects were arrested and drugs and a firearm were seized in Highland on July 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At 6 a.m., personnel from the Highland Station, Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division, Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, and Sheriff’s Aviation Division, with assistance from San Bernardino Police Department and California Highway Patrol, served several elevated risk search warrants at an apartment complex in 7400 block of Elm Street.
During the service of the search warrants, investigators located and seized a loaded Polymer-80 handgun (ghost gun) converted to fully automatic capacity, an extended capacity magazine, additional ammunition, and tear gas.
They also discovered a butane honey oil lab, about 52 pounds of marijuana, and 320 grams of concentrated marijuana (honey oil).
Zakkiyah Smith, 39, was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession/use of tear gas and use of tear gas as a weapon. Latanya Gamble, 31, was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of manufacturing of a controlled substance and child abuse. Walter Edward Meyers, 45, was arrested and booked at Central Detention Center for outstanding warrants.
