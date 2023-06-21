Three suspects were arrested for working collectively to allegedly commit a total of seven grand thefts at a retail store in San Bernardino over a span of a few months, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Altogether, the value of the thefts totaled more than $6,000.
Helped by surveillance video, detectives conducted a lengthy investigation and were able to identify the suspects.
Uniformed officers conducted a traffic stop in which two of the suspects were arrested and a search warrant was served on their vehicle and motel room. During the search, some of the stolen merchandise was able to be recovered.
The third suspect remained at large with a felony warrant out for her arrest, but she was recently located and taken into custody, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.