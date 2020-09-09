Three suspects were arrested for allegedly kidnapping two children in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The children were not harmed, and one additional suspect is still being sought, police said.
On Sept. 6 at about 7:01 a.m., the San Bernardino Police dispatch center received a report of a parental kidnapping from a residence in the 200 block of East 48th Street.
When officers arrived, they learned that four suspects, including the children’s biological parents, forced entry into the residence and kidnapped two children at gunpoint. It was determined that the children’s parents had recently lost custody of the children as a result of domestic violence and neglect convictions. The children had been placed with their foster mother by Children and Family Services. The armed suspects removed the two victims from their residence and fled the area.
On Sept. 7 at about 1:01 p.m., San Bernardino Police investigators worked various leads and located the children and suspects in Buena Park.
Three of the suspects were identified as 25-year-old Brittany Meocheonna Dyer, 25-year-old Jeremiah Timothy Williams, and 23-year-old Kiarra Bianca Irby. They were arrested and lodged into a San Bernardino County detention facility on multiple felonious charges. The fourth suspect is still outstanding.
The unharmed children were transported to the San Bernardino Police Station and ultimately released to the Children and Family Services.
“Thanks to the rapid and efficient response of San Bernardino Police investigators, this horrific situation ended in the best way possible," said Investigations Captain Adam Affrunti.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Montez (909) 384-5762 / montez_ti@sbcity.org or Sergeant Flores at (909) 384-5659 / flores_ed@sbcity.org.
