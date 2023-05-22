Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide which took place in 2021 in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
The incident occurred on Sept. 3, 2021 at about 7:56 p.m., when officers responded to the 900 block of Kansas Avenue. They found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Alejandro Martinez, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment; however, he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased.
On May 19 of this year, detectives from the Colton P.D. executed a search and arrest warrant as part of the investigation into the homicide of Martinez.
The suspects were located at a residence in the 2600 block of Union Street in San Bernardino. They were taken into custody without incident and later booked into West Valley Detention Center.
The suspects were identified as Rutilio Navia Godninez and Erick Miguel Godinez Lombera, both of whom were charged with homicide, and Deisy Lombera, who was charged with being an accessory.
