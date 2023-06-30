Three suspects have been arrested in connection with an incident in which a woman was shot in the head in Yucaipa, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident took place on June 14 at 11:35 p.m., when Yucaipa deputies were dispatched to the area of Yucaipa Boulevard and 5th Street in reference to people arguing and gunshots heard. The shooting scene was later discovered to be in the parking lot outside Artistic Element Tattoo.
An argument started inside the business and continued into the parking lot of the location. During the argument and subsequent physical altercation, a suspect shot the unidentified victim, who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her head. The victim was transported by her friends to a local area hospital for medical treatment.
The suspects fled the location prior to deputies arriving at the scene. A search warrant was obtained for the business and evidence was collected.
During the investigation, deputies determined that 40-year-old Othon Hernandez, 42-year-old Roman Abrego, and 34-year-old Kaitlin Abrego were suspects in the crime. Arrest warrants were obtained for the three suspects.
On June 22, deputies from the Yucaipa Station and Specialized Enforcement Division served a search warrant at the Abregos' residence in the 34000 block of Venturi Avenue in Beaumont. Roman Abrego was arrested at the scene and booked at Central Detention Center. The following day, Kaitlin Abrego was arrested at Artistic Element Tattoo and booked at Central Detention Center.
On June 27, deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division located and arrested Hernandez in San Bernardino. He was booked at Central Detention Center. Deputies from the Yucaipa Station and Specialized Enforcement Division served a search warrant at Hernandez' residence in Redlands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.