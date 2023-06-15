Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On May 21, dispatch received calls of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Spruce Avenue.
Officers arrived and located more than 20 shell casings in the area, and one involved party was struck by gunfire.
After multiple weeks of surveillance, police identified the three suspects and took all of them into custody, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 14. All of the suspects were charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
