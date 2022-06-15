Three suspects were arrested on various charges at a Rialto residence, and a woman is being sought in connection with the incident, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Earlier this month, Officer Sanders and Officer Villareal, who is assigned to SANCATT (San Bernardino County Auto Theft Taskforce), worked together to investigate the report of a victim’s identity being fraudulently used to purchase a vehicle through Carvana, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 14.
Through their investigation, the officers identified the suspect as Michelle Camacho, a 30-year-old resident of Rialto, and when officers responded to the address where the vehicle was delivered by Carvana, they located the vehicle in the driveway.
Villareal completed a search warrant for the residence, which resulted in the recovery of the embezzled vehicle, as well as a stolen Glock 23 handgun, ammunition, and a large amount of evidence, indicating further identity theft was being conducted at the location, police said.
Camacho was not found at the residence, but three other suspects were taken into custody in relation to the illegal items.
Nancy Dominguez, a 36-year-old resident of Rialto, was arrested on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Jose Luis Perez, a 34-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was on felony probation. He was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and a PC3455 - PRCS violation.
Derrick Marquez, a 28-year-old resident of Colton, was on felony probation and arrested for a PC3455 - PRCS violation.
Camacho is still outstanding and wanted for questioning in regard to her role in the alleged crime. Persons who see her are asked to contact the Rialto P.D. at (909) 820-2550 in relation to incident number 932206582.
