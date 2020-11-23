Three suspects were arrested on burglary charges in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Nov. 6 at about 7:10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a self-storage facility located in the 9400 block of Hampshire Street for a report of a burglary in progress.
Deputy Applegate contacted two subjects in the storage lot. One subject, later identified as Christopher Ford, a 28-year-old Ontario resident, ran away. Applegate detained the other subject, identified as Claire Delgadillo, a 29-year-old Pomona resident, and directed units to set up a perimeter.
As the perimeter was set, Deputy Zaragoza was flagged down by a resident, who advised Zaragoza someone was inside his garage. As deputies converged on the garage, Ford identified himself and surrendered without incident.
Both Ford and Delgadillo were positively identified as the suspects who were allegedly breaking into the storage units. A search of their vehicle yielded burglary tools to cut locks and stolen property. The burglarized storage units were identified in order to return stolen property back to the owners.
Through further investigation, detectives identified a third suspect, identified as Joshua Kinnick, a 35-year-old Ontario resident. Detectives also learned these suspects were allegedly linked to additional burglaries in Rancho Cucamonga.
All three suspects were arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center and remain in custody.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
