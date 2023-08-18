Three suspects who were allegedly stealing catalytic converters were arrested after a lengthy pursuit on Aug. 18, according to the Upland Police Department.
Early in the morning, police responded to a catalytic converter theft in the 1100 block of E. Foothill Boulevard in Upland.
During the theft, the victim came outside his residence and was confronted by three male adults, one of whom allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to kill the victim, police said. Then the suspects drove away.
Upland officers located the vehicle, a Dodge Charger Hellcat, at Foothill Boulevard and Vineyard Avenue, where the suspects immediately fled, resulting in a pursuit. Police were immediately backed up by the Ontario Police Department’s air support as the pursuit made its way to West Covina.
As the vehicle exited the freeway, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and LAPD Headquarters helicopters arrived on scene (along with ground units from CHP - Baldwin Park and West Covina Police Department) just as the vehicle lost control and the three suspects tried to run away.
Two of the suspects were captured after a foot pursuit and the third suspect (who climbed a tree) surrendered to the Upland P.D.’s K9, police said.
The vehicle turned out to be stolen and had battery powered saws and seven catalytic converters inside, police said.
All three suspects were booked on multiple felonies with bail enhancements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.