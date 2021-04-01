Following a vehicle pursuit in Highland, three teenagers were arrested and found to allegedly be in possession of guns, ammunition, narcotics, and burglary tools, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 29 at 4:54 p.m., a deputy assigned to the Highland Police Department attempted to stop a light blue 2003 Mercedes for a vehicle code violation. The driver failed to yield and led deputies on a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the Mercedes and crashed into a palm tree near the intersection of Sterling Avenue and 9th Street.
The driver and two passengers fled on foot, but all three of them were detained a short distance from the crash site.
Deputies located two handguns (one loaded) with high capacity magazines, ammunition, narcotics, and burglary tools inside the Mercedes, the Sheriff's Department said.
The suspects were identified as Peter Gonzalez, 18, of San Bernardino; Frankie Archouletta, 18, of Highland; and Efrain Pedroza, 19, of Highland. They were booked at Central Detention Center.
