After a pursuit through streets of Muscoy, three teenagers were arrested in a stolen vehicle while allegedly in possession of two loaded handguns, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 1 at about 9:45 p.m., deputies from the Central Station located an occupied stolen vehicle near the intersection of State Street and Nolan Street in Muscoy (an unincorporated county area of San Bernardino).
Deputies initiated a traffic stop and the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Damoni White, 18, failed to yield. White attempted to evade deputies for about two miles. He failed to stop at red traffic signals and stop signs as he drove without due regard for public safety, the Sheriff's Department said.
As White traveled east on Morgan Road, his vehicle crossed into opposing lanes of traffic and began to slow down. Deputies conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (P.I.T.) maneuver which disabled the pursued vehicle.
White and two juvenile occupants, 16 and 17 years of age, were taken into custody without injury or further incident.
During a search, two loaded handguns were located. White was booked at Central Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony reckless evading and possession of loaded firearms by a convicted felon. The two juveniles were arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm.
