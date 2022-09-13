Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
During the investigation, it was learned that an exchange of gunfire had occurred, resulting in three people being shot, and a stolen vehicle was located on scene.
One victim was determined to be a 16-year old juvenile from Highland, and the second victim, identified as 18-year-old Joshua Villasenor of San Bernardino, was also determined to be a suspect in this incident. Both of them were pronounced deceased on scene.
A third involved party (a 13-year old juvenile) arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds and was listed in critical but stable condition.
Homicide investigators are actively working to determine what led up to this fatal shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Lariz at lariz_ca@sbcity.org (909) 384-5788 or Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org / (909)384-5613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.