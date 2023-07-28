Three women robbed a store in Redlands, and a security guard was injured when he attempted to stop the suspects, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 23 at Ulta in the Mountain Grove shopping center in Redlands.
The women entered the business, loaded up baskets with fragrances valued at about $5,000, and left the store without paying.
The suspects fled in a black 2011 Buick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.