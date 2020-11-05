A 3-year-old child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in San Bernardino on Oct. 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident took place at about 8:17 p.m. in the 3500 block of Sierra Way, when police received several 911 calls regarding the child being struck by a vehicle. The child was hospitalized but is expected to survive, police said.
The vehicle was described as a possible older Toyota 4-door, silver or gray color, with a spoiler on the rear. The driver did not stop to render aid and instead fled the scene, heading northbound on Sierra Way.
It is unknown at this time if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in this collision. At this time, there is no suspect information.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
