A mother and her 14-year-old son were arrested on various charges after the son, apparently accidentally, shot his young half-sibling in the right upper leg, and the wounded toddler was not immediately taken to a hospital, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident took place while the mother, identified as 37-year-old Veronica Pyatt, and the children were in a vehicle in the area of 16th Street and E Street in San Bernardino on July 20.
Investigators are alleging that these are the details of the incident:
At 4:13 p.m., while Pyatt was driving, her 14-year-old son was manipulating a loaded firearm in the back seat. The firearm discharged a single round, striking the 20-month-old girl.
Though the 14-year-old told his mother his gun went off, she proceeded to their residence in the 2700 block of North G Street, claiming she did not realize her daughter had been struck.
Once home, the 14-year-old exited the vehicle with the toddler and disposed of the firearm and other evidence in a trashcan while Pyatt unloaded groceries.
Pyatt allegedly never attempted to remove the gun from the juvenile nor physically examine her children. Furthermore, Pyatt allegedly failed to notify the police of the incident.
Once inside their residence, the 14-year-old advised Pyatt that the toddler had been shot. Pyatt transported the child to Community Hospital of San Bernardino, where initial medical treatment for the injury began. It was at this point that hospital staff notified the police.
The child was ultimately transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Probable cause was established to place Pyatt and the 14-year-old under arrest for multiple felony charges. Pyatt was transported to a local detention center and booked. The 14-year-old was booked into a San Bernardino County juvenile detention center.
The case was turned over to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration. Child and Family Services have been notified of the incident and are conducting their own investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective N. Alvarez of the Specialized Crimes Bureau at (909) 384-4851 / alvarez_ni@sbcity.org or Sergeant M. Hysen at (909) 384-5669 / hysen_ma@sbcity.org.
