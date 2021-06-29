Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (D-35th District) has announced more than $7.5 million in grant funding for local Head Start programs serving children throughout the Inland Empire.
The funding is allocated by the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion relief package passed by Congress and signed into law on March 11.
The awardees of these grants include the County of San Bernardino, Foothill Family, and Volunteers of America Southwest -- entities that administer Head Start learning and development services in the 35th District, which includes part of Fontana.
“The millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding headed to our local Head Start programs are a critical investment that will foster healthy development and learning opportunities for our little ones,” Torres said. “I’ve made it a priority in Congress to strengthen Head Start services to ensure the children in our community have a safe and welcoming environment to prepare them for primary education and beyond. When we bolster programs like these, affordable child care and learning opportunities are within reach for working families -- allowing them to return to work and provide for their households. This grant funding will help deliver the support needed for children and their parents to grow and thrive within the Inland Empire.”
San Bernardino County will receive $6.3 million, Foothill Family will get more than $562,000, and Volunteers of America Southwest will get $639,000.
Volunteers of America Southwest operates several locations, including one in Rialto and one in Fontana; San Bernardino County operates facilities throughout the county, including in Ontario, Chino, Rialto, and Fontana; and Foothill Family operates several locations, including one in Pomona.
