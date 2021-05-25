Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (CA-35) has introduced the Myles Edward Scott Act, legislation to address the illicit recreational use of nitrous oxide.
Torres’ legislation is named in honor of Myles "Eddie" Scott, a Rialto teen who was tragically killed in a nitrous-involved car accident just one week after graduating high school in 2014. The driver of the vehicle Scott was riding in lost consciousness after inhaling nitrous oxide as a recreational drug.
Nitrous oxide, or N2O, has a variety of uses across industries, including as a food-grade propellant, as a medical gas known as laughing gas, and even in car racing to increase engine combustion power.
However, when used illicitly for recreational purposes, N2O can cause headaches, drowsiness, breathing difficulty, or asphyxia leading to a lapse into unconsciousness or death. More than 1 million adolescents and young adults have used nitrous oxide illicitly for recreational purposes in their lifetime, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Following the passing of Myles, his father, Rialto Mayor Pro Tem Edward Scott, took action to prevent future tragedies resulting from N2O. Edward Scott led the Rialto City Council in unanimously passing a city ordinance banning the sale or distribution of nitrous oxide to prevent young people and teens from accessing it.
The Myles Edward Scott Act would require the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to identify what states are currently doing to protect people from the dangers of illicit nitrous oxide use, and what more the federal government can do to build on those efforts.
“Myles ‘Eddie’ Scott’s life was cut tragically short because of a danger hiding in plain sight,” Torres said. “No family should have to endure the devastating loss that the Scott family has faced, and Mayor Pro Tem Scott has taken important steps to keep others safe by preventing nitrous oxide from reaching young people. The legislation I’m introducing today builds on Mayor Pro Tem Scott’s efforts -- it will shine a light on what each state is doing to protect lives, and identify additional ways for the federal government to contribute to this life-saving cause.”
“While I can’t bring back Eddie or eliminate the pain my family and I have felt since his death, it is my sincere goal to work as hard as possible to make sure no other family experiences what we have,” Edward Scott said. “My goal is not to punish those who misuse nitrous oxide, but to educate them and hold accountable the countless companies and adults who have distributed and sold nitrous oxide to our nation’s children. This is not just a California problem; it’s a national problem. We are so thankful that Congresswoman Torres has taken such a bold step in bringing this act forward.”
The Myles Edward Scott Act is co-sponsored by Southern California representatives Congresswoman Grace Napolitano (CA-32) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-31).
