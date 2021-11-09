A tow truck driver died in a collision that involved a school bus and one other vehicle in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
On Nov. 9 at 1:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of La Cadena Drive and Litton Avenue, where three vehicles were located in the intersection.
One of the vehicles involved in the collision was a Colton Joint Unified School District bus that did not have any students on board during the time of the collision.
Officers also located a white tow truck that was involved in the crash and the driver of that tow truck was unresponsive.
The Colton Fire Department responded to the scene to render medical aid; however, the driver succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing. Persons with any information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Colton P.D. at (909) 370-5000.
