A traffic stop led to the seizure of firearms and drugs in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 9th Street and Medical Center Drive, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 31.
During the investigation, officers found the driver to have a loaded firearm on his person.
A search warrant was conducted at his residence, where two subjects were detained. They attempted to conceal a loaded firearm in the toilet.
Methamphetamine and gang indicia were also located, police said.
All of the subjects were documented as criminal street gang members and were arrested on felony charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.