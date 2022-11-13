A traffic stop led to the seizure of more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Nov. 10, investigators from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted the traffic stop in San Bernardino. At that time, investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in the 200 block of E 9th Street.
Collectively, the traffic stop and search warrant resulted in the seizure of 104.1 pounds of fentanyl pills, 5.12 ounces of methamphetamine, and one firearm.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is currently available, the Sheriff's Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.