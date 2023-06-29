A transient was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a store in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The incident took place on June 28 at a Nike store in the 27600 block of San Bernardino Avenue.
After he left the store, officers located the man nearby in possession of the stolen merchandise and took him into custody, the Redlands P.D. said in a Facebook post.
“Nike employees reported the suspect has stolen several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise over the past several months,” the Facebook post said.
